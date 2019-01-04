Fiery I-75 crash leaves 7 dead near Gainesville

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - Seven people died when a crash involving four vehicles prompted a diesel fuel spill that sparked a fire on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials confirmed that five children were among those killed in the fiery crash. The children were on their way to Walt Disney World.

Troopers closed I-75 in both directions and rerouted southbound traffic at U.S. Highway 441 and northbound traffic at State Road 26. The northbound lanes reopened about 8 p.m.

According to FHP Lt. Patrick Riordan, two tractor-trailers, a passenger van and a midsize sedan collided about 3:45 p.m. while traveling south on I-75, north of Millhopper Road, near Gainesville.

After the crash, about 50 gallons of diesel spilled onto the road. The flames and black smoke grew quickly, and drivers who feared an explosion started to drive in the wrong direction on I-75 to get away from the fire.

Alachua County firefighters rushed to the scene of the crash. They found eight injured.

The firefighters extinguished the fire and paramedics took the injured to UF Health Shands Hospital, a teaching hospital of the University of Florida, the Gainesville Sun reported.

Homicide detectives are investigating the cause of the crash. Vehicle parts and both of the burned tractor-trailer rigs remained on the interstate.

