Fight about doughnuts leads to stabbing at Florida Krispy Kreme

Julius Irving, who works at a Krispy Kreme in Gainesville, stabbed a co-worker's boyfriend after an argument Irving had about the way the victim's girlfriend was making the doughnuts, police say.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - An employee at a Krispy Kreme in Florida has been arrested after he stabbed someone following a fight about doughnuts, police said.

Julius Irving, 32, was arrested Thursday on a charge of attempted murder.

Gainesville police said Irving was arguing with a co-worker Wednesday night about the way she was making the doughnuts, so she called her boyfriend to come pick her up. When the boyfriend arrived, he confronted Irving about the argument and a fight ensued.

During the fight, Irving grabbed a 4-inch knife and stabbed the boyfriend several times, police said.

Officers found the victim with several stab wounds to his upper torso, stomach and thigh. He was taken to a hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. He is expected to survive.

Police said Irving was arrested nearby and confessed to stabbing the victim.

Irving was being held without bond Thursday morning at an Alachua County jail.

