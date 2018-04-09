Fireworks used as apparent distraction from jewelry store theft at Florida Mall

ORLANDO, Fla. - What was believed to have been shots fired at the Florida Mall on Sunday evening was determined to have been fireworks set off in an apparent attempt to distract from a jewelry store theft, officials said.

While no injuries were suffered from the fireworks, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies said 11 people were injured while evacuating the area during the chaos.

Six people refused treatment and five were taken to area hospitals, deputies said.

Many shoppers captured the aftermath on cellphone video showing people running in fear and in all directions. Many customers thought the loud noise were gunshots.

