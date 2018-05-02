First man-made Crystal Lagoons park in U.S. opens in Florida

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - You know the old saying: If you can't get to the water in Florida, just bring the 7.5 acre crystal-clear man-made lagoon to you.

The first Crystal Lagoon in the U.S. opened last weekend in Wesley Chapel. The huge tropical swimming hole is part of the new Epperson development in Wesley Chapel.

Tampa Bay resident Jason Maldonado used his drone to show the epic size of the lagoon, where residents will be able to swim, kayak and sail.

Saturday's grand opening festivities included an appearance by Olympic champion Michael Phelps, as well as water ski shows and a flyboarders.

Crystal Lagoons has already created massive lagoons in Chile, Mexico, Thailand and other locations around the world. The company is responsible for over 600 projects in over 60 countries.

The Wesley Chapel lagoon is the first of five projects coming to Florida, according to WFTS.

Look below for Jason Maldonado's FULL VIDEO of the lagoon.

