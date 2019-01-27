Fisherman reels in World War II-era hand grenade in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - A Florida Taco Bell was evacuated Saturday after a fisherman said he found a World War II-era hand grenade while magnet fishing in Lake Weir.

After the fisherman realized what he had pulled from the water, he drove to the restaurant in Ocala and alerted authorities. The Marion County Sheriff's Office deployed its bomb squad to the scene and safely removed the grenade without incident.

The bomb squad confirmed the device was an actual hand grenade and said it was disposed of properly.

The Taco Bell has since reopened.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.