Florida 13-year-old found drunk, wanted to be next school shooter, police say

DAVENPORT, Fla. - A 13-year-old Florida boy found "passed out drunk" on a sidewalk led authorities to uncover a shooting threat against the boy's school and photos of Nikolas Cruz, the Stoneman Douglas shooter, on one of his devices.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says deputies found the teen passed out early Saturday. He told deputies he drank an entire bottle of liquor stolen from his parents and took a bunch of "happy pills."

Authorities say he also said he "wanted to kill a lot of kids" after being expelled last month from Westside K-8 School in Osceola County.

WKMG reports during a search of the boy's Playstation, detectives said they found images of the Cruz and a picture of the Columbine High School shooting.

During an investigation and interviews with other teens, detectives said they also earned that the boy threatened to take a knife to school and kill a teen who attends the same Osceola County school.

Deputies said the boy, who was arrested on charges of aggravated stalking, also made the following statements:

He wanted to die and see God;

He wanted to shoot up Westside K-8 School (in Osceola County, where he attended) because he wanted to be the next school shooter;

He wanted to kill a lot of kids;

He wanted to kill different kids because they "snitched" on him and got him expelled from Westside K-8;

He buried a handgun in his neighbor's backyard because he didn't want his mother to know he had one (no gun was found).

The boy had been expelled from the school in February for making similar statements.

In addition to the charges, the boy was hospitalized against his will for psychiatric evaluations

