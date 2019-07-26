Florida adding 300,000 per year, like adding Orlando-sized city

Associated Press

MIAMI - If you think Florida is crowded now, just wait a few years.

Just as it has for a while now, the Sunshine State will continue to add 300,000 residents each year and is expected to reach 22 million people by 2022.

To put the numbers in perspective, adding 300,000 people is like adding an Orlando-sized city to the state. Imagine doing that each and every year.

WTVT reports the forecasts come from the Demographic Estimating Conference which said the population will increase from people moving into the state, not those born here.

Florida's current estimated population in April stood at 21.2 million.

