Florida babysitter on LSD tries to leave with child's toys

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida babysitter who took LSD was arrested after she stole the toys of the child she was watching along with a wedding ring.

Lorena Margarita Montealegre, 27, was already under the influence of LSD when she arrived at the Gainesville home to babysit Monday, according to The Independent Florida Alligator.

When the child's father noticed Montealegre was acting strange, he asked the woman to leave. However, after first refusing to leave the home, she left while carrying the child's toys.

Montealegre then attempted to get away from deputies who arrived on the scene. Even after being approached by law enforcement, the woman refused to let go of the toys.

Once placed in handcuffs, Montealegre kicked the deputies multiple times, leading them to restrain her legs.

After being taken to a local hospital for an examination, police found the woman had stolen the father's wedding ring.

Montealegre was charged with burglary, grand theft, resisting arrest with violence and multiple counts of attempted battery on a police officer.

