Florida boy dies protecting 5-year-old sister during home invasion robbery

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - A Florida teenager is being called a hero after he was killed while protecting his 5-year-old sister during a home invasion robbery.

Khyler Edman, 15, and his sister were inside their Port Charlotte house Thursday when a man identified as Ryan Cole broke into the home.

Police were called to the area after residents reported seeing an injured man walking the streets near the home, WFTS reports. When officials approached Cole, he took off in another direction but was eventually taken into custody.

After Cole was captured, Charlotte County deputies found the door to Khyler's house forced open and the teenager dead inside, while his sister was unharmed.

Cole, who was found with stab wounds on his hands and side, allegedly stabbed Edman to death when the teen tried to prevent him from harming his sister.

Khyler's family has set up GoFundMe account to help burial costs.

