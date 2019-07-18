Florida carjacker arrested after he can't drive stick shift

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after he attempted to drive away in a vehicle he had just carjacked, and then realized he was unable to drive stick shift.

WFLA reports Jaelyn Alexander, 25, was busted Tuesday when he carjacked a man at an Orlando intersection.

It didn't take long for Alexander to realize he wasn't going to get too far because he stole a manual transmission car.

Alexander quickly found another car to steal, one he could drive, but was soon spotted and taken into custody.

