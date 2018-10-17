Florida cops celebrate after finding stolen Krispy Kreme delivery van

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A sticky surprise was waiting for Clearwater police on Wednesday.

Police found a Krispy Kreme Doughnuts delivery van after it was stolen Wednesday morning from Lake City.

The van was filled with dozens of doughnuts.

The store manager ended up giving the police officers all of the glazed goodness inside.

"The officers saved a few donuts to enjoy later and donated the rest to the homeless feeding that takes place adjacent to the police station each night."

No other details were immediately released.

