Florida counties under mandatory, voluntary evacuations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Nine counties in Florida have issued mandatory evacuations, while seven counties are allowing residents to voluntarily evacuate.

During a press briefing on Sunday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged residents to be aware of the uncertainty of Hurricane Dorian for the state. "As we continue to monitor this storm, all Floridians should follow local reports and heed the call for evacuations." Division of Emergency Management Director (DEM) Jared Moskowitz commented: "Hurricane Dorian is the strongest storm to ever threaten the state of Florida on the East Coast."

According to FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency), the definitions of the evacuations are:

Mandatory or Directed Evacuation. A warning to persons within the designated area that an imminent threat to life and property exists and individuals are required to evacuate in accordance with the instructions of local officials.

Voluntary Evacuation. A warning to persons within a designated area that a threat to life and property exists or is likely to exist in the immediate future. Individuals issued this type of warning or order are not required to evacuate, but it would be to their advantage to do so. Those living in a flood-prone area, should evacuate during the voluntary phase so there is enough time to move. Flood waters can arrive suddenly, making it difficult or impossible to leave at a later time.

The following Florida counties have issued mandatory evacuations:

Martin County – Mandatory evacuation order for Zone A and Zone B are in effect. This includes Hutchinson Island, Jupiter Island, Sewall's Point, low-lying areas, and mobile and manufactured homes.

Palm Beach County – Mandatory evacuation order for Zone A and Zone B. Zone A includes mobile homes, sub-standard housing and low-lying areas prone to water intrusion. Zone B includes the barrier islands, land areas north and south of the Jupiter Inlet, and other surge-vulnerable areas south along the Intracoastal Waterway to the Broward County line.

St. Lucie County – Mandatory evacuation order for residents on the barrier island (North and South Hutchinson Island), those living in low-lying coastal areas and mobile homes.

Brevard County – Mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Zone A, including all mobile and manufactured homes.

St. Johns County – Mandatory evacuation order is being issued at 8 a.m. on Monday, September 2 for Zone A and Zone B, which includes the entire cities of St. Augustine and St. Augustine Beach, and those living on waterfront property or in flood-prone areas.

Volusia County – Mandatory evacuation order is being issued at 10 a.m. Monday, September 2, for residents who live on the beachside and in low-lying areas, RVs and mobile homes.

Duval County – Mandatory evacuation order is being issued for Zones A and B, as well as Huguenot and Hanna parks, at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2.

Indian River County – Mandatory evacuation order is being issued at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 for all areas east of U.S. Highway 1, including the barrier islands.

Nassau County – Mandatory evacuation order has been issued for Zones A. C and F.



The following counties have issued voluntary evacuations:

Flagler, Nassau, Osceola, Glades, Hendry, Okeechobee, and Highlands counties.



For more information, go to www.floridadisaster.org/info.





