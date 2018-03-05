Florida county plans to charge parents of students who threaten schools

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida county is planning on punishing the parents of students caught making threats to schools.

Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood says families will be forced to pay for the law enforcement response to the threats.

WFTV reports the new plan is being created after four school threats were made on Thursday. Almost a dozen fake threats have been made since 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

15 students have been charged by Volusia County deputies for the threats.

Chitwood estimates the costs of the threat response can total almost $1,100.

“Last week, I said, ‘You don't want me raising your child. You don't want me involved in your family life.’ Well, now you have me, because yesterday was just out of control,” Chitwood said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.