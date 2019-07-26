Florida couple asks wedding guests for school supplies instead of gifts

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida couple looking to help children in their community asked guests to bring school supplies instead of gifts to their wedding.

Not only did Kelli and Matt Cameron of Tampa tie the knot, they received backpacks jammed with school supplies and uniforms from over 70 guests, WTVT reports.

“We started thinking of different charitable acts we could do, and as a teacher, I really liked the school supply idea,” Kelli told WTVT. “So I talked about it with Matt, and we decided on the idea.”

Under "Registry" on their wedding website, Kelli and Matt asked guests to head to Amazon where a list of items needed for school supplies had been created. Additional information was printed on the couple's invitation.

Along with the school supplies, wedding guests donated underwear, socks, water bottles and cleaning supplies.

All the wedding donations will be handed over to Booker T. Washington Elementary in Tampa for students who attend the school.

“Being a teacher, I know a lot of kids come with nothing to school,” said Kelli. “And you see the kids so excited about the little things: a backpack, or new shoes. It's so important that they can start school excited, and a lot of teachers spend their own money for their kids. This helped out a little bit."

