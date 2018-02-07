Florida 'devil' takes interesting mugshot after arrest

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man with a couple of odd head tattoos was arrested after police found brass knuckles and marijuana in his pants.

Jamie Knight, 48, was pulled over by Marion County Sheriff's deputies who found a bag of pot in his front pocket. Knight admitted to owning the marijuana and the brass knuckles the deputies later found.

Everything about the arrest was routine, except for Knight's mugshot which shows two devils horns tattooed on his forehead.

Knight apparently used a receding hairline to his advantage for the bizarre inking.

Knight was arrested on charges of marijuana possession and being unlicensed to carry a concealed weapon.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.