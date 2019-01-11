Florida drug-screening K-9 overdoses while searching cruise passengers

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - A Florida K-9 officer was treated with anti-overdose medication after ingesting drugs while searching passengers heading out on a party cruise.

Jake of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office was screening passengers on an electronic dance music cruise out of Port Canaveral last Saturday when he fell ill, according to Newsweek.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said Jake suffered a seizure after inhaling "some substance." A dozen people were arrested for trying to bring drugs onto the Norwegian Epic for the Holy Ship! event.

Officials believe the dog ingested a form of ecstasy that was in the possession of Leslie Bennett, 33, a passenger arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia and equipment.

A cruise worker noticed Jake's condition and immediately administered Narcan, a narcotic used to treat human drug overdoses.

After a week of recovery, the Port Canaveral twitter account announced Friday that Jake was back on the job and showed no signs of his bad reaction.

K9 JAKE’S BACK ON THE BEAT: @BrevardSheriff's K9 Deputy Jake is back on duty at Port Canaveral, playing with his handler, Deputy Scott Stewart, and showing no ill effects from a severe reaction that the 3-year-old golden retriever suffered from finding drugs on a passenger. pic.twitter.com/5cdFHlNlEp — Port Canaveral (@PortCanaveral) January 11, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.