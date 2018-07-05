Florida DUI suspect claims dog was driving car, not him

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida man has raised the bar when it comes to the old "the dog ate my homework" excuse.

Scott Garrett was pulled over for driving erratically on I-95 outside Port St. Lucie last month, according to The Smoking Gun.

When officers detected the smell of alcohol coming from the car, Garrett claimed he wasn't driving the car, his dog was.

However, the excuse didn't fool anyone as his "red, very glassy, and blood shot eyes" and the bottle of alcohol in the passenger's seat pretty gave him away.

Oh, and there was no actual dog in the car.

Garrett asked officers for a ride home. Instead, they gave him a ride to jail where he was charged with drunk driving.

