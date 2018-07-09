Florida firefighters come to rescue, finish man's yard work after heart attack

HUDSON, Fla. - Most firefighters and first responders go above and beyond the call of duty to keep residents safe during times of danger.

But one Florida department came together to help a man re-sod his yard after he had a heart attack.

Gene Work of Hudson suffered his massive heart attack Saturday while laying down the final four palettes of sod with his brother-in-law.

Work and his wife Melissa had been warned by their HOA to get the grass fixed or else face heavy fines.

In a post to Facebook, Melissa described how Gene begged his wife to figure out how to have the sod laid down, even as he was "in and out of consciousness."

"It's ALL he kept asking about literally during a massive heart attack. LOL." Melissa wrote in her post. "I calmed him and kept saying 'Jesus will help us. It's ok. Jesus will figure this out babe.'"

Work's brother-in-law stayed behind as Gene was rushed to the hospital, figuring he would stay until late Saturday night finishing the job.

But while he was out on the lawn by himself, he heard trucks driving back down the road. Inside were the same Pasco County firefighters and EMT's who came to Gene's rescue.

After dropping the Work's at the hospital, the seven member crew returned to the home to lend a helping hand.

"They came back because they knew Gene was in serious trouble and they wanted to lay the new sod so it didn't die." wrote Melissa. "They knew he wouldn't be able to do any work for weeks so they came back."

Melissa's post honored the firefighters and EMT's, saying they had no idea the HOA was going to fine the couple or that she would be undergoing a bone marrow transplant next month.

Gene had also sold his favorite gun to pay for the sod.

"They simply saw someone in need, something in need and did this for us." finished Melissa. "This wasn't in their job description. We have no words. Just sobbing."

"PLEASE help us get these men honored! PLEASE help us find them so we can thank them!!!"

