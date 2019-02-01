Florida girl needs ride to boyfriend's house, steals pizza deliveryman's car

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Desperate for a ride to her boyfriend's house, a 14-year-old Florida girl devised a simple plan that involved a pizza deliveryman.

On Wednesday, Josie Bigelow of Fort Myers ordered multiple pizzas from Papa John's, and had them delivered to her neighbor's house. When the deliveryman walked the pizzas to the door, Bigelow jumped out of the bushes and into the man's 2006 Ford Taurus.

The Smoking Gun reports Bigelow and the car was found six miles from where the plan was launched. Bigelow was even able to escape police custody... twice... before finally being apprehended.

Bigelow was arrested and charged with grand theft auto.

