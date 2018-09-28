Florida hospital gives newborn to wrong mother for breastfeeding

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A Florida hospital gave a newborn baby to the wrong mother for breastfeeding, and simply told the birth mother that mistakes happen.

Orange Park Medical Center told Joii Brown Thursday afternoon that her son Roman had been breastfed by a different woman, WJXT reports.

Brown says she felt something was wrong when her son was taken by nurses for a circumcision, and wasn't returned until 90 minutes later.

"These two nurses walked in and they said that they took my child in another girl's room and they mistakenly thought that was her child and not mine and she ended up breastfeeding him for two minutes," Brown said.

The nurses told Brown there was a mix-up and it was simply a human mistake.

Brown is worried her son could get sick because the hospital refuses to let her know if the woman who breastfed her baby was on any type of medication.

"Of course the hospital will do everything we can to follow the family's wishes and support the family," a hospital spokesperson said in a statement.

Brown and her family are speaking with lawyers about bringing legal action against the hospital.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.