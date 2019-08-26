Florida is lazy, but look where we live, wouldn't you be?

Associated Press

MIAMI - With great weather and beaches, is it any wonder that Floridians are among the laziest in the nation?

Who can work when you live in paradise?

A new study lists the Sunshine State No. 40 among the Hardest-Working States in the U.S. (remember, there's only 50 of those states).

Among factors used in WalletHub's study are Average Workweek Hours, Employment Rate, and Share of Households where No Adults Work. Volunteer Hours and Average Leisure Time Spent per Day were also included in the study.

Floridians don't fare well in Indirect Work Factors (No. 46) in which the time spent on leisure and volunteer hours are measured.

But all you have to do is look at the Top 5 Hardest-Working States and ask yourself whether you'd ever switch places:

North Dakota Alaska South Dakota Texas Nebraska

