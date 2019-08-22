Florida man accidentally shoots teen while attempting to unload handgun

Mugshot for 40-year-old Bryan Kelly, who was arrested by Titusville Police on charges of aggravated child neglect with great bodily harm after they say he accidentally shot a 13-year-old boy.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A 13-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the torso by a 40-year-old man who was attempting to unload a handgun in a central Florida home.

Florida Today reports the boy was listed in stable condition late Wednesday.

Titusville police arrested Bryan Gabriel Kelly, whose relationship to the boy was not explained. They called the shooting unintentional.

Kelly is charged with aggravated child neglect with great bodily harm.

Investigators said Kelly was handling the gun around 7 p.m. As he attempted to remove ammunition, a shot was fired.

The case will be reviewed by the state attorney's office.

