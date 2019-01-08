Florida man arrested after argument over cheesesteak

Joseph Lagana was arrested after he got into an argument with a cashier about a Philly cheesesteak served on a sesame seed bun.

ODESSA, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested on a disorderly conduct charge after he got into an argument with a cashier about a cheesesteak sandwich.

Joseph Lagana, 27, of Port Richey, was at the Gunn Highway Flea Market in Odessa on Sunday when he got into an argument with a cashier about receiving a sesame seed bun on a Philly cheesesteak, according to a Pasco County Sheriff's Office affidavit.

A deputy called to diffuse the situation said Lagana was "being loud and argumentative" to patrons at the flea market and "appeared heavily intoxicated."

Lagana was booked into jail on the misdemeanor charge. He was released after posting a $100 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.