Florida man arrested after punching Little League umpire in face

Alberto Ramos is accused of punching a Little League umpire in the face after a game.

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Friday after he punched an umpire in the face following a Little League game, deputies said.

Alberto Ramos, 22, of Lakeland, faces a felony count of battery of a sports official.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Ramos disagreed with a call an umpire made, so after the game Ramos went to the clubhouse to complain to the head umpire.

Ramos began screaming at the umpire, who asked him to leave the ballpark. Instead of leaving, Ramos said he would "kick his ass" and then punched the umpire in the face, deputies said.

"A parent just got in an altercation and punched one of our umpires," a woman told the 911 dispatcher.

The assault left the umpire with a cut lip and a broken tooth. He was treated by paramedics at the scene.

"This is completely inexcusable, assaulting a Little League official while he's officiating at a game where children are supposed to be having fun and learning sportsmanlike behavior," Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news release. "Not only was he arrested, he's also been trespassed from the ballpark."

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.