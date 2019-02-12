Florida man arrested after recording himself having sex with his dog

OLDSMAR, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Monday after deputies said he recorded himself having sex with his dog.

Christian Steward Oscar Nichols, 21, was arrested on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty after Pinellas County detectives obtained videos of the man having sex with a Siberian husky.

An investigation into Nichols began last month when he was reported to the county's animal services organization. A tipster claimed video and photos of Nichols having sex with the dog were on the internet.

Deputies said the video obtained by detectives showed Nichols assaulting the animal while he was dressed in a dog costume. The dog is seen in the video trying to run away.

During an interview with authorities Monday, Nichols admitted to making the video with his dog, Ember.

The dog and another found on the property were removed from Nichols' property.

