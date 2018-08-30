Florida man arrested for giving girlfriend a 'wet willy'

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for battery earlier this month after allegedly giving his girlfriend a "wet willy."

The TCPalm.com reports the girlfriend of Joseph Sireci, 47, found him drunk on the floor when she arrived at his home.

When the girlfriend and her daughter went to another house, Sireci "continued to drink and be belligerent."

According to the police report, on the way back to his home, Sireci gave his girlfriend a "wet willy" by sticking his finger in her ear.

A St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy arrested Sireci on the battery charge.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.