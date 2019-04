Florida man arrested for murder moments after walking out of prison

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested last week on murder charges just minutes after being released from federal prison for another crime

Randy Petersilge, 51, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Simon Clark almost 18 years ago.

Clark was found beaten to death on Nov. 28, 2001 and Petersilge was considered a suspect, but never arrested, WPTV reports.

New Port Richey police reopened the case in 2017, and a grand jury indicted Petersilge a year later.

Officials were waiting for Petersilge on April 5 when he was released from prison to arrest him on the new charges.

