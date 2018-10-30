Florida man arrested in inflatable dinosaur costume on battery charges

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested while in an inflatable dinosaur costume after he allegedly beat his girlfriend when she would not attend a Halloween party with him.

Police say Patrick Gallway, 19, of Port St. Lucie pushed the woman to the ground and held her neck to the floor, according to The Smoking Gun.

The woman said Gallway was wearing the dinosaur costume when she arrived at his home Saturday. Gallway became upset when his girlfriend said she wanted to go to a friend's house to watch a movie instead of attending the party.

Police arrested Gallway when he returned to the home at 2:45 a.m. Sunday and saw the inflatable dinosaur costume in the front passenger seat.

Gallway was charged with misdemeanor battery and released from jail Monday.

