Florida man charged with DUI on his lawn mower

HAINES CITY, Fla. - A Florida man arrested on DUI charges is nothing new, but when you add a lawn mower to the equation it becomes a true #FloridaMan story.

Police arrested Gary Wayne Anderson, 68, Saturday after he crashed his lawn mower into a Haines City police vehicle.

An officer was inside a local business when he heard a loud crash from outside. After walking outside, the officer found Anderson sitting atop a lawn mower with a trailer.

Anderson admitted to hitting the vehicle while riding his lawn mower and was given a field sobriety test, which he failed.

While at the police department, Anderson claimed to have been poisoned by police and demanded to be taken to the hospital. At the hospital, Anderson's blood-alcohol content was registered at .241, more than three times the legal limit.

Cocaine was also found in Anderson's blood, but he said the police put the cocaine there.

According to police, Anderson's driver's license has been suspended since 1978 and he has two prior DUI convictions.

