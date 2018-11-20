Florida man confesses to having sex with miniature pony, deputies say

CITRA, Fla. - A Marion County man has been arrested after deputies said he confessed to having sex with a miniature pony.

Nicholas Anthony Sardo, 21, faces four counts of bestiality/sexual contact with an animal.

In October, witnesses alerted authorities that Sardo was abusing the animal, a male pony named Jackie G, deputies said.

When deputies confronted Sardo, he admitted to having sex with the animal several times in a pasture on a property owned by his family in Citra. He told deputies that he wore a condom because he didn't want to get a disease from the pony.

Sardo also told the detective that he knew what he was doing was wrong and that he was a "sick man."

Jackie G. is owned by one of Sardo's relatives, and the pony is still in the family's care, deputies said.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.