Florida man convicted of killing parents, brother over webcam model

Grant Amato faces the death penalty for killing his parents and brother.

CHULUOTA, Fla. - A Florida man has been found guilty of killing his parents and brother because prosecutors said he was angry they cut off his relationship with a model he met on an adult website.

Grant Amato was found guilty Wednesday of three counts of first-degree murder in the January killings.

According to an affidavit, Cody Amato's girlfriend told deputies Grant Amato had stolen $60,000 and guns from his brother to talk to a Bulgarian woman he met online.

Another brother told investigators Grant had stolen $150,000 from their father, including a loan taken out on his parents' house, and had sent the woman more than $200,000 in a three-month period.

Investigators said Grant Amato told them that his parents warned he could have no contact with her if he wanted to continue living at their home.

Prosecutors claimed Grant Amato staged a murder-suicide scene to make it appear as if his older brother killed his parents and then himself.

Grant Amato faces the death penalty.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.