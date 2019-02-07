Florida man dances through DUI sobriety test

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man's dancing skills, or lack thereof, were not able to get him out a DUI charge on Tuesday.

Deputies in Pasco County found Christopher Larson, 33, asleep at the wheel of his truck with his foot on the brake.

After he was awakened, Larson began to get out of the truck without putting it in park. Deputies were forced to jump in and stop the truck from moving.

However, during his sobriety test, Larson began to dance while attempting to prove he wasn't drunk. The move was a fail as deputies charged him with DUI anyway.

