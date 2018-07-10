Florida man didn't drink while driving, only while stopped at traffic lights

VERO BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man stopped for drunk driving denies he was actually drinking while driving, claiming he only drank while he was stopped at traffic signals and stop signs.

Earle Gustavas Stevens of Vero Beach was approached on June 27 by a police officer after a woman called 911 saying he had hit her bumper numerous times while waiting in a McDonald's drive-thru lane.

The Smoking Gun reports Stevens smelled of alcohol and was slurring his words, according to the officer.

A bottle of Jim Beam was sitting in the passengers seat next to Stevens, and he admitted he had been drinking.

But when pressed if he was drinking while driving, Stevens said no.

“He further explained that he was not drinking while the car was moving and only when he stopped for stop signs and traffic signals.” the officer wrote in the report.

Stevens was arrested and charged with drunk driving and driving without a license.

