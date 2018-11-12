Florida man dressed as Fred Flintstone pulled over for driving 'footmobile'

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A Florida man (of course... Florida man) was pulled over by law enforcement and given a citation.

All sounds normal, until you learn that he was dressed as Fred Flintstone and the vehicle he was "driving" was the footmobile made famous in the popular cartoon show.

But before you go all T-Rex on the cops, understand that it was all in fun.

Don Swartz (aka, Fred Flintstone) was driving around the Pasco County area in his Smart Car disguised as the footmobile, WTVT reports.

Pasco County deputy H. Echevarria pulled Swartz over for allegedly speeding in a neighborhood and issued him a notice to appear.

"A very special thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Don and Trina Swartz for being such great sports... Yabba Dabba Doo!"

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.