Florida man drinks 20 beers, attempts to get children to touch him inappropriately

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Police say a Florida man would drink up to 20 beers before bringing children into his home and try to convince them to touch him inappropriately.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested Arthur Leo Proulx, 51, after he allegedly made sexual advances towards two boys, ages 6 and 7, multiple times.

WKMG reports the boy's mother allowed her children to go to Proulx's mobile home in Silver Springs to play or use his computer. However, the boys told their mother they no longer wanted to go after Proulx had made sexual advances.

The boys told authorities Proulx would say things like, "Can I please touch your inappropriate spot?" According to the boys, they refused his request.

Proulx admitted to deputies that he would drink 18 to 20 beers before seeing the children and couldn't remember what happened. He went on to imply the boys were probably telling the truth because he has "bad thoughts."

Proulx was arrested on charges of lewd and lascivious conduct.

