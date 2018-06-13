Florida man kills pit bull by dragging dog behind truck

PENSACOLA, Fla. - A Florida man was sentenced to 90 days in jail for killing his pit bull by dragging the dog behind his truck.

Thomas Ward, 71, was seen by witnesses on Aug. 11 dragging the dog while it was tied to the truck's hitch, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

The report says Ward took the dog's dead body and put it inside a shed. A necropsy showed the dog died from asphyxiation and wounds consistent with road rash.

Ward was also sentenced to two years of probation and ordered not to possess any animals.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.