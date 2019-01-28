Florida man learns hard way he stole laxatives, not opioids

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A Florida man thought he was being smart when he stole opioids from the medicine cabinet of a home where he was staying.

However, Peter Hans Emery, 56, quickly learned he didn't steal opioids at all. Instead, the laxatives he took probably sent him running to the bathroom.

The Smoking Gun reports Emery was caught on video Thursday morning "entering the victim's lock box" at the Pinellas Park home and pouring pills in his hand.

The pills were labeled Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen, which is a pain medication that can be highly-addictive. However, the pills themselves were actually Equate Gentle Laxative.

With a long rap sheet, Emery was arrested and booked on a felony charge and probation violation charges.

