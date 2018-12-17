Florida man offers to trade marijuana for food at McDonald's drive-thru

Andrew Gallagher, 23, is accused of offering to trade marijuana for food at a McDonald's drive-thru in Florida.

Port St. Lucie police said Anthony Gallagher, 23, was at the drive-thru of a McDonald's about 2 a.m., trying to exchange a bag of marijuana for some food.

Police said the McDonald's employee refused and Gallagher drove away.

A short time after police were called, Gallagher returned to the drive-thru, where officers could smell marijuana coming from his car, police said.

When police questioned him about what happened, Gallagher admitted to offering marijuana in exchange for food, but he said he did so as a joke.

Gallagher was arrested on charges of marijuana possession and driving under the influence.



