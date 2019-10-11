Florida man's mugshot hits viral status after arrest

OCALA, Fla. - Only in Florida can you become a viral sensation because of a mugshot.

Ricky Deeley, 34, is gaining the wrong kind of attention after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Ocala on Tuesday.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office sent out Deeley's mugshot, along with two other passengers in the vehicle, and the Facebook post became a sensation with over 7,000 shares.

During a search of the vehicle driven by Deeley, police found 23 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, 20 Methylin pills and a digital scale.

Deeley had also been driving with a suspended driver's license.

Deeley, Katlyn Spruill, 20, and Logan Tindale, 20, were all arrested and taken to jail.

