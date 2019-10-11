Florida

Florida man's mugshot hits viral status after arrest

OCALA, Fla. - Only in Florida can you become a viral sensation because of a mugshot.

Ricky Deeley, 34, is gaining the wrong kind of attention after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Ocala on Tuesday.

More News Headlines

The Marion County Sheriff's Office sent out Deeley's mugshot, along with two other passengers in the vehicle, and the Facebook post became a sensation with over 7,000 shares.

During a search of the vehicle driven by Deeley, police found 23 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, 20 Methylin pills and a digital scale.

Deeley had also been driving with a suspended driver's license.

Deeley, Katlyn Spruill, 20, and Logan Tindale, 20, were all arrested and taken to jail.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.