Florida man says passenger performed sex acts while he drove

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A Florida woman who was riding shotgun in a pickup truck before a traffic stop was doing more than just drinking beer and smoking crack cocaine, deputies said.

Rhonda Koppenhoefer, 55, of Fort Pierce, was also performing sex acts during the ride, the driver told deputies.

St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a May 14 traffic stop on a Ford F150 that ran a red light at Orange Avenue and South 25th Street.

When deputies approached the truck, they found a half-full bottle of Bud Light between Koppenhoefer's legs, a crack pipe on the floorboard by her feet and three crack rocks on the ground nearby, according to an arrest affidavit.

Koppenhoefer told deputies the pipe and drugs weren't hers.

When deputies spoke to the driver, he explained why he ran the red light.

"He said it took him so long to stop the vehicle and his pants were down because he was receiving sexual acts from Rhonda while he was driving," the affidavit said.

The driver told deputies he saw Koppenhoefer throw the pipe on the ground in an attempt to hide it.

Koppenhoefer was arrested on charges of cocaine possession, possession of drug equipment and tampering with or destroying physical evidence.

