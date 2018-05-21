Florida man scares kids at playground, ranting about where babies come from, police say

CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - A man with facial tattoos was arrested in Clearwater Beach this weekend after police said he climbed atop of a piece of playground equipment and began telling children about where babies come from.

Otis Ryan, 30, was charged with disorderly conduct.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that police witnessed Ryan harassing female tourists at Pier 60 on Sunday just before the playground incident. Parents rushed to remove their children from the playground after Ryan started shouting, police said.

Police said the children present were between 4 and 6 years old.

Court records show that Ryan was found guilty and fined $118. He has been ordered to stay away from the park.

