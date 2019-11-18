Florida man stashes meth 'deep' in belly button, police say

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Florida man has finally figured out what a belly button is actually good for... stashing drugs.

Martin Skelly, 41, was arrested Saturday after he showed up at a Clearwater McDonald's with a loaded needle, The Smoking Gun reports.

Skelly was transported to jail where he underwent a full body search.

Despite telling officers he had no additional contraband during his arrest, a jail deputy found a baggie filled with methamphetamine "wedged deep within the belly button cavity" of the 380 lb. Skelly.

According to the police report, upon finding the drugs in his belly button, Skelly responded, "I was just being dumb and not thinking."

Two more felony charges were filed against Skelly after the meth was found.

