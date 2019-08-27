Florida man threatens another man after failing to flush toilet

HUDSON, Fla. - Sure, we all expect others to respect humankind with proper bathroom etiquette, but one Florida man (naturally) took things a bit too far.

Keith Mounts, 46, was arrested on an assault charge after he allegedly took out a machete and pointed it another man who had not flushed after using the toilet.

WTVT reports Mounts told the unnamed victim that he will "chop" him with the machete during the incident in Hudson.

Pasco County deputies said Mounts claimed self-defense, but did not explain what he was defending himself against.

Apropos of the situation, Mounts' written statement included "s___ happens."

