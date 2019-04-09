Florida man threatens to destroy everyone... with army of turtles

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man is ready to wreak havoc on the planet, and he's bringing some friends along to help.

Very small, ssssslllllooooowwwww-moving friends.

Thomas Devaney Lane, 61, was arrested for causing a disturbance while threatening to "destroy everyone" with his army of turtles.

Lane first started causing trouble at various establishments in Indiatlantic. At least seven calls to 911 were made about Lane's behavior, WKMG reports.

Police later apprehended Lane and escorted him to department headquarters, where he began yelling at the dispatcher and pounding on the walls and glass.

After leaving the police department, Lane went to a nearby 7-Eleven. It was there that Lane harrassed employees and even called 911, saying “I need to leave now or you will all be sorry you (expletive) with the saint,” according to the police affidavit.

Lane was located once again and arrested.

