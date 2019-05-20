Florida man threatens to eat eyes and tongues of cops

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida man is in trouble after he threatned to behead numerous police officers and then eat their eyes and tongues.

Ken Freeman, 50, was arrested and charged with six counts of threatening death or serious bodily harm of a law enforcement officer.

Six Melbourne police officers approached Freeman Thursday outside a Dick's Sporting Good store after he hit a man and threatened to cut his "(expletive) head off" in front of his family.

Florida Today reports Freeman and the man were making obscene hand gestures at each other while driving before the incident.

Following his threats to the unidentified man, Freeman then threatened to decapitate the police officers and eat their eyes and tongues.

