Florida man threatens to kill man 'with kindness,' uses machete named 'Kindness'

MILTON, Fla. - A Florida man threatened to kill someone "with kindness," and then later cut a man with a machete with the word "kindness" written on the blade.

Bryan Stewart, 30, of Milton was overheard by neighbors Friday telling a person inside his home that he was going to "kill 'em with kindness."

When a neighbor went to the home to ask Stewart to keep down the noise, Stewart raised a knife in the man's direction, according to the Pensacola News Journal.

A second neighbor stepped in front of Stewart to protect the first man and was cut by Stewart with the machete that had "kindness" written on it. The man suffered a half-inch cut on his hand.

Stewart, who police say smelled of alcohol, was arrested and placed in the back of a patrol car. After kicking and banging his head inside the vehicle, Stewart was stunned with a Taser.

Stewart was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and aggravated battery.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.