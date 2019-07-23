Florida man urinates on police car parked in gated lot

An arrest affidavit says William Leal-Vasquez urinated on a police car in a gated lot at the Fort Pierce Police Department.

FORT PIERCE, Fla. - A Florida man is facing a trespassing charge after he was caught urinating on the side of a police cruiser in a gated police department parking lot.

William Leal-Vasquez, 30, was arrested Thursday at the Fort Pierce Police Department.

According to an arrest affidavit, Leal-Vasquez ignored the various "do not enter" signs when he entered the gated parking lot and urinated on the passenger side of a police cruiser.

Leal-Vasquez told police he was on his way home from work and, after having three beers, decided he needed to use the bathroom.

"He rode his bike into the gated police station parking lot and urinated on the police car," the affidavit said.

Leal-Vasquez was booked into jail and released the next day on bond.

