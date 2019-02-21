Florida mayor arrested after firing shots at SWAT team

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - The mayor of a Florida town has been arrested after he fired shots at a SWAT team attempting to serve a search warrant.

Officials announced their presence at the home of Port Richey Mayor Dale Massad at 4:40 a.m. Thursday. The mayor had been accused of practicing medicine without a license, WFTS reports.

After hearing the warning, Massad fired shots at the SWAT team, which did not return fire. No one was injured during the brief incident.

Massad, 68, lost his medical license in 1992, although there were complaints that he continued practicing inside his home. One patient required additional medical attention at a hospital after undergoing a procedure at the mayor's house.

Massad was arrested and charged with practicing medicine without a license.

Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.