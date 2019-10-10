Florida men arrested after baby gator forced to drink Coors Light beer

Timothy Kepke (left) is accused of pouring Coors Light beer into an alligator's mouth after he and Noah Osborne (right) caught the baby reptile.

STUART, Fla. - Two Florida men have been arrested after one of them poured beer into a baby alligator's mouth, state wildlife investigators said.

Timothy Kepke, 26, of Hobe Sound, and Noah Osborne, 22, of Stuart, are facing third-degree felony charges of unlawful possession of an alligator.

According to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report, Kepke was seen in a Snapchat video holding the gator in his left hand and allowing the reptile to bite his right forearm. After the gator lets go, Kepke pours beer from a Coors Light can into the gator's mouth.

During an interview with investigators, Kepke admitted that he and Osborne caught the gator in Palm City months ago.

When investigators questioned Osborne, he confessed to catching the gator bare-handed. He said they released the gator.

