Florida mom arrested after daughter licks tongue depressor, puts it back at doctor's office

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Florida mother has been arrested after she shot video of her daughter licking a tongue depressor inside a doctor's office and then putting it back into a jar.

Cori Ward, 30, was arrested Thursday by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office the day after she defended herself, claiming she would never put anyone else's health at risk.

Ward said she posted the video to her personal Snapchat account which was then shared by someone else on Facebook, according to the Washington Post.

The video starts off focused on a warning from office staff to not touch the medical supplies. Ward put the words "Don't tell me how to live my life," on the video.

Ward was charged with tampering with a consumer product without regard for possible death or bodily injury.

“I mean honestly I wasn’t thinking,” Ward told WJAX. “I know what it’s like to have to worry about your kids’ health and stuff. I would never put somebody else’s kid at risk.”

Officials at All About Kids & Families Medical Center said they had removed all the materials from the room Ward and her daughter were in and sanitized the facility.

